Letter: History will judge

This pandemic is coming up on a year now and history will tell the story of how each and every one us handled it. We have two local governors that have been open to question on many fronts.

I certainly think that it’s fair to question some of the decisions of Gov. JB Pritzker in Illinois for possibly being too cautious, a decision that impacted so many of our businesses and children. I also truly believe that every decision that Pritzker made was out of a sincere concern for his state's residents and those in surrounding States.

The mistakes of Gov. Kim Reynolds have been far more unforgivable. From ordering workers back into meatpacking plants, to opening up her state to profit from Super Bowl weekend, every one of her decisions has been made out of greed. She even used the pandemic to implement a decades-long party plan to harm public education.

History is already starting to land on Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York as he was initially viewed as one of the heroes of the pandemic. In fact , it appears that his administration was jeopardizing seniors in New York nursing homes and then sending them off to hospitals to die in order to keep nursing home deaths down.