Letter: History's lesson

A week after the terrible bike fatality at Davenport Avenue and Kimberly Road, by odd coincidence, I came across a series of newspaper articles from the 1960’s. They detailed six months of debate that swirled around the closing of the Jefferson Avenue Underpass below Kimberly and just one block west of the recent accident site. I had never heard of it.

The underpass was built when Kimberly Road was created in 1936. Its main purpose was to provide safe passage for funeral processions headed to the four northern cemeteries on 39th Street. Neither bicycle nor pedestrian traffic was a consideration at that time, nor when the underpass was filled in for lack of money when Kimberly was widened in 1963. But if it had been saved, it might have evolved over the years into a dedicated bike/walk/run route. Think what that could have meant a few weeks ago. Think what it could mean if it were to be reopened. That area, on both sides of the road, was never developed.

Kimberly is crazy busy and and so is U.S. 67. That unsuccessful battle 60 years ago reminded me of the more recent fight in Riverdale over the underpass/connector route that allowed for a safe way to the reach the Mississippi River Trail from the Duck Creek Parkway Trail. It is imperative that our communities work together to find or create an equally safe alternative before there are injuries and fatalities along U.S. 67.