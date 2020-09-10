 Skip to main content
Letter: Holidays
Labor Day? Why should office workers get the day off? Why should non-Christians get Christmas and Good Friday off? Why should whites get Martin Luther King day off?

How about veterans only getting Veterans Day off? Frankly, the only days off I see for everyone should be New Years Day, July 4th, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday ... oh, and birthdays and anniversaries also.

Richard Gaskins

East Moline

