Letter: Holidays

Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Labor Day? Why should office workers get the day off? Why should non-Christians get Christmas and Good Friday off? Why should whites get Martin Luther King day off?

How about veterans only getting Veterans Day off? Frankly, the only days off I see for everyone should be New Years Day, July 4th, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday ... oh, and birthdays and anniversaries also.