Letter: Honest and capable

We all want honest, capable people representing us in government on the local, state and national level. In the midst of the pandemic, fewer people could meet the candidates in person. We depend on all types of media and endorsements to help us get to know the candidates and make our decisions on who to vote for. Positive ads are appreciated.

I lived in Wheatland for many years. I'm happy to say I personally know Rita Hart, candidate and resident of rural Wheatland. The negative ads I'm seeing about her are especially sickening. There is nothing in her life, her character and her accomplishments that warrant degradation, but the opposition resorts to disgusting untruths and distortions.

Rita Hart is worthy of our approval and our vote. She is honest and capable, and she is the best person to represent our district.

Mary Noel

Bettendorf

