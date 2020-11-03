Letter: Honesty

 Skip to main content
Not only do we receive consistently excellent service from our delivery person, the person is truly honest. One day recently there were three one-dollar bills inside the plastic bag containing the paper. We checked with a couple of neighbors who might have put them there for some reason, but none were involved. We put the money in an envelope taped to the door where the delivery person would see it, saying they must have accidentally inserted it. The next morning the envelope was there with the money and a note saying that they had found the money on our lawn. Honesty, even in small things, is appreciated.

Bernie Leach

Davenport

