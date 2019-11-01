Over the last few years I have been working with the American Legion and other local veterans groups and have become much more aware of the challenges faced by many of our veterans, whether it be PTSD, physical disabilities or the surprising number who are homeless.
As a veteran and with Veterans Day coming up on November 11, I know of no easier or more appropriate way to honor those who have given so much for us than exercising the most basic of rights that they have served to protect, the right to vote.
Our local elected officials who work for us will also appreciate the effort, even those who are running without publicly-recognized opposition. Please vote on Tuesday, November 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Ray Allen
LeClaire