 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Honor all laborers

Letters logo

This past Labor Day weekend, I hope you looked around you at the people whose work keeps this nation going. All grocery store employees, waste collection workers, cleaning and maintenance people, waitresses, gas station attendants, teachers, education paraprofessionals, administrators, wait staff, nurses, doctors, plumbers, electricians, bus drivers and more. The list is too long to include all workers.

Without their daily efforts, human society would come to a screeching halt. Take time to show your appreciation with a spoken “Thank you for your service to our cities.” I thanked a garbage collector, my bus driver, and the cleaning man at the post office.

Truly, what is missing from our modern workplace is true appreciation for all workers work, from the person doing the simplest, seemingly ordinary job to the upper echelons of business where work is done in comfortable offices. A sincere “Thank you” lifts the spirit of the person it is said to in ways that money does not buy. When I thanked the garbage man for his service, he said: “We never hear that.” My reply was: “Without you, we (humans) would have no life on this dirt ball. With you, we are up to our necks in trash anyway!” That is another story.

People are also reading…

Thank our workers. Honor them each day, not just once a year.

Caryl Altemus

Moline 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: False flags in Uvalde

Letter: False flags in Uvalde

For those who don’t know the meaning of ‘false flags’, the term got its name from the day of sailing ships on the high seas. Pirate vessels wo…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Maybe Mr. Mattecheck could translate some of the empathy he feels for the “sad occasion” of euthanizing a pet to the people who lost loved one…

Letter: Vote Halpin

Letter: Vote Halpin

After 21 years as a school nurse, you think you've seen it all until a diabetic student suffers from a severe hypoglycemic episode and you hav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News