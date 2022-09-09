Letter: Honor all laborers

This past Labor Day weekend, I hope you looked around you at the people whose work keeps this nation going. All grocery store employees, waste collection workers, cleaning and maintenance people, waitresses, gas station attendants, teachers, education paraprofessionals, administrators, wait staff, nurses, doctors, plumbers, electricians, bus drivers and more. The list is too long to include all workers.

Without their daily efforts, human society would come to a screeching halt. Take time to show your appreciation with a spoken “Thank you for your service to our cities.” I thanked a garbage collector, my bus driver, and the cleaning man at the post office.

Truly, what is missing from our modern workplace is true appreciation for all workers work, from the person doing the simplest, seemingly ordinary job to the upper echelons of business where work is done in comfortable offices. A sincere “Thank you” lifts the spirit of the person it is said to in ways that money does not buy. When I thanked the garbage man for his service, he said: “We never hear that.” My reply was: “Without you, we (humans) would have no life on this dirt ball. With you, we are up to our necks in trash anyway!” That is another story.