Tuesday, May 2, was an amazing day. I was able to go on the #57 Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

After checking in at the Quad Cities International Airport and going through TSA we were met by veterans and the Boy Scouts. The flight took about two hours to Dulles Airport, outside DC. Once there we separated into red, white and blue teams for the bus ride to the monuments, museums and Arlington Cemetary.

Our national points of interest were memorable, but my favorite part was first the sendoff. The excitement continued when we landed and departed Dulles. Both times there were groups of volunteers welcoming us and thanking us for our service. After a full day of sightseeing, we were on our way back.

When we landed, about 10 p.m. there was a large crowd family, friends, more veterans and even active military. Also, there were girl scouts with cookies, Whitey's ice cream, a local Viet Nam veterans chapter, the Knights Motorcycle Riding Club and County Fair Queens. All were yelling "Welcome Home," "Thank you for your service."

What a difference from when I returned from overseas in 1968. Thanks to everyone that participated in that special day.

Finally, I would like to thank my wife for letting me go because May 2nd was our 53rd wedding anniversary.

Dennis Young

Rock Island