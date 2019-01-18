In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21, I invite you to honor his remembrance with service to your community. Business owners, homeowners, and renters alike, let’s get together and clean up our community.
I’d specifically like to address the graffiti epidemic that has been plaguing our community. These spray-painted signs across town are intended to strike fear in our neighborhoods, and furthermore make people less comfortable patronizing businesses with graffiti plastered on the storefront.
Grab a paint brush and paint from our local hardware stores, and clean up our neighborhoods so people can be around our community and not have to see these horrible signs and be afraid in public.
Even if it’s simply picking up litter from your yard, or reaching out to a friend who needs help, we can honor the legacy of Martin Luther King by service to the community we live in and engage with every day.
Let’s do our part to clean up the Quad-Cities.
"Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that," King said. "Courage is the power of the mind to overcome fear."
Shannon Gibbs
Davenport