Letter: Honor our veterans

Every military veteran knows that a leader must earn respect. Recent polls show that President Trump, the commander-in-chief of our armed forces, is losing the confidence of the troops he leads. Hundreds of retired admirals and generals, many of whom served under Trump, are speaking out against him. As a former Navy chief petty officer, I find none of this surprising.

Four years ago, candidate Trump publicly demeaned a former prisoner of war and insulted the parents of a soldier who died fighting for this country. When he took office, I hoped the president would learn another military leadership principle: effective leaders respect their subordinates.

But, as president, Donald Trump’s callous disrespect for service people has malignantly flourished. He pardons war criminals. He belittles those high-ranking officers who stand against his unconstitutional and illegal actions. Recently, news media have reported that Trump refers to the patriots who have died in battle as "losers" and "suckers."

Losers. Suckers. The vile, anti-military slanders we once heard from Vietnam War draft dodgers now echo in White House corridors.

This old sailor knows what honor and integrity look like. Donald Trump lacks honor and integrity and does not deserve to lead our troops.