Letter: Honor the law

Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell ran a stop sign, metaphorically.

No one saw him but a camera caught him. So, his pal State Sen. Roby Smith got the sign removed. That was supposed to make everything OK. It doesn’t.

Iowa had a law about serving in two elected offices at once. When Maxwell got elected to the North Scott School Board, he broke that law and, under that law, forfeited his seat on the Board of Supervisors. Smith and Des Moines Republicans changed the law in three days just for him.

An honorable man would recognize and honor the law, apologize and resign, then petition for a special election to regain the seat he had surrendered by his own action. Instead, Maxwell forced two divisive meetings of the Scott County Vacancy Board, which ruled in favor of upholding the law on the books when Maxwell broke it. Unwilling to accept their ruling, Maxwell is now suing the county he claims to represent to overturn their decision. What doesn’t he get?

His claim that he "just wants to serve" rings very hollow in light of his behavior. If he truly wants to serve, he should quit now and run for the seat honestly. What is he afraid of?

Karl Rhomberg

Davenport

