On April 28, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Occupational Safety and Health Act. In December of that year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was formed under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Labor. Soon thereafter the AFL-CIO designated April 28th as Workers Memorial Day.

We wish to honor the lives of all persons killed or seriously injured while working at their place of employment. Some of the workers include 146 people at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company in 1911, 125 miners in a Pennsylvania coal mine cave-in, Martin Luther King Jr., 3,000+ stockbrokers, secretaries, police and firefighters on 9/11, Clinton's own firefighter in an explosion, and the 3,600+ medical professionals who have died trying to heal and comfort COVID patients.

On April 28th, please take a moment to pause, maybe say a prayer, or just take a moment of silence to honor and memorialize these and the others who died just trying to do their jobs. Thank you.

Robert J. Krajnovich

Clinton Labor Congress

Clinton