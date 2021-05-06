 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Honoring mom
topical

Letter: Honoring mom

In the April 30 newspaper, Tom Loewy recommended six movies which he said were a "must-watch" for Mother's Day. Is this really how we want to honor mom - watching R-rated movies dealing with drugs, danger, human smuggling and demons? And PG-rated movies depicting abuse, death, and racism? And watching the plentiful family dysfunction shown in each of these movies.

How about we honor our mothers by spending a fun, special day with her? Enjoy time with her, treat her to a great meal, play games together and just have some great family time. Loewy did have one thing right: Please hug your mom.

Sue Brown

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Wonderful

It was wonderful to see Eugene Robinson’s column in the paper again recently. I had missed his pertinent views in the newspaper the past sever…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News