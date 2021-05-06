Letter: Honoring mom

In the April 30 newspaper, Tom Loewy recommended six movies which he said were a "must-watch" for Mother's Day. Is this really how we want to honor mom - watching R-rated movies dealing with drugs, danger, human smuggling and demons? And PG-rated movies depicting abuse, death, and racism? And watching the plentiful family dysfunction shown in each of these movies.
How about we honor our mothers by spending a fun, special day with her? Enjoy time with her, treat her to a great meal, play games together and just have some great family time. Loewy did have one thing right: Please hug your mom.
Sue Brown
Clinton