Letter: Honoring Native Americans

It's troubling that the Rock Island City Council is donating the sign with the likeness of Black Hawk to Blackhawk Bank & Trust. Native nations and their members have protested for-profit use of such images for decades. Land O’Lakes, Leinenkugel’s, and Mutual of Omaha have all removed those logos in the last two years. Yet, Blackhawk Bank & Trust continues to use the slogan "Choose the Chief" (against requests from the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities to change it).

The council did not ask the NACQC or the Sac and Fox Nations for input regarding the fate of this representation of their ancestor. Native Americans are angered by settler societies imagining that they have "vanished," leaving us free to "honor" their disappearance, rather than seeing them as members of dynamic communities committed to the vitality of their cultures.

Some argue that the sign honors Native Americans. Black Hawk led Sauk people in resistance against white settlers who invaded their homes, destroyed their crops and graves, and killed more than 200 men, women and children. Settlers benefited immensely from this land seizure.

If Quad Citians want to honor Native American culture, visit the Meskwaki Museum. Donate to their cultural revitalization programs or to those of the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma and the Sac and Fox of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska. Give to Native-led programs like Seeding Sovereignty or the Indigenous Environmental Network, and work (and vote) for the long-term health of our environment.

Jane Simonsen

Davenport

