Letter: Honoring others

Whom do you honor? Why do you honor that person? There are many people I honor, such as those who speak out against abortion, homosexuality, euthanasia, gambling and drugs. I honor those who promote true Christianity and all those who do good for the community. At the beginning of 2020, I would like to honor four people.

Don Goembel, who pointed out that we cannot reach our full potential until we stop blaming each other and start practicing personal accountability. He said that if we want to promote goodness, we should not look for opportunities to put others down and not be expressing irrational outrage. Helping is far better than criticizing.

Brian Bill, pastor of the Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island. For over six years he has lead his church team and congregation with guidance, sermons and personality to a much closer walk with God. His work in the community has improved the lives of hundreds of people.

Nancy Willis, who for over 32 years has been a faithful, enduring, endearing, tolerant wife to her inept husband. Her love, sacrifice and wisdom have been, and continues to be, an inspiration to her family, friends and all of those she meets.