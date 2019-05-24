The Rock Island Knights of Columbus, Council #658, will be honoring the Rock Island Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year, as chosen by their peers.
Letters of congratulations to the Knights for supporting our first responders for the past 40 years are being received from local political and business leaders and will be read by Grand Knight Dave Yordy at the 40th Annual Civic Awards Night on June 9 at the Holiday Inn, Rock Island.
In addition, each year the Knights collect gift certificates ($1,000 - $1,600) donated by businesses and some residents for the honorees gift bags and also shared (drawings) by all those other active/retired police and fire personnel attending the dinner.
This year's program will feature John Phillips, former Rock Island city manager, who is quite the entertainer. Elementary school students in their own words will relate how firefighters and police officers help our community.
The Knights are proud to honor the Rock Island police and fire departments for their outstanding service to our community. The Rock Island Knights of Columbus is an example of the positive impact fraternal organizations make in our communities.
Louie Alongi
Chairperson
Rock Island Knights of Columbus