It is with pleasure that I invite the community to join our family in honoring the work of my late mother, Suzanne Golden, for her tireless work on behalf of services for those with mental illnesses. We are partnering with the United Jewish Community of the Quad Cities to fund needed renovations to the residential wing of Transitions Mental Health Services in Rock Island.
My mother served on the Transitions’ Board for nearly four decades until her death in 2015. My siblings join me in inviting you to help us make Sue’s Wing a more energy efficient and welcoming place for residents to live and receive counseling and job training. We invite you to an evening of food, drink and live music at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island, Thursday, December 13th from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
There is no charge to enjoy the evening and to honor our mother’s legacy, but contributions to the renovation project will be received with gratitude. The need for compassionate services and housing for those with mental illnesses in our community is great. We hope that those of you who knew my mother and appreciate the contribution that Transitions makes to our community, will join us in honoring both.
Linda Golden
Rock Island