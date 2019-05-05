On Friday, April 26, there was a celebration at Davenport Central High School. This event seems to have been ignored by the Quad City Times. Three distinguished and highly successful men were honored and entered into the Davenport High School/Central High School Hall of Honor. These former students are Dr. Jerry Schnoor, Mr. Robert Dorr and Mr. James Goettsch. Each is highly acclaimed and widely recognized in their professional fields.
These inductees are the most recent of 86 former students who are all graduates of Central High School or Davenport High School. It seems to me that it is good to recognize the positive achievements of the Davenport public schools.
Also, over the past several years the Hall of Honors program has awarded 136 scholarships to Central High School students who have demonstrated the characteristics necessary to someday become a Hall of Honor member.
It is unfortunate that the local newspaper can't find the time or space to report on such a positive recognition program.
Donald Fisher
Riverdale