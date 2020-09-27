Letter: Honoring the pledge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been reciting this pledge for almost 70 years:

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands…"

During those years, I’ve been an involved, if not especially distinctive, citizen — served in the Air Force (not a "loser"), voted in most elections, helped register other voters, even caucused.

Until the last 3½ years I didn’t give much thought to the last 11 words of the pledge – but now I’m more than a little concerned. The current occupant of the White House seems determined to take this "…one nation…" from the "…indivisible…" category to "divisible" – guided not by being "… under God…" so much as being self-deified. All of his actions prove he is motivated only by what benefits him. Only him.

With elections looming, I see only one candidate — Joe Biden — who is committed to working toward making the last phrase of the pledge — "… with liberty and justice for all" — become reality. Unlike the incumbent, Joe believes in the Constitution, the Bible — and using government to benefit all of the people. All.