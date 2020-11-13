 Skip to main content
Letter: Honoring them
I applaud the Quad City Times and the other nine Iowa newsrooms that are partnering to publish the "Iowa Mourns" column. It is very touching to see the pictures and read the stories of fellow Iowans who have died an unnecessary and untimely death from COVID-19. Each of them left behind families, friends and unfinished hopes and dreams.

It is my hope that when people see the beautiful, loved, productive people that have needlessly been lost to this disease they will be compassionate to the community and follow the CDC guidelines and mask up. Since this column originally ran October 11, over 300 more Iowans have died from the virus.

I encourage more families to contact this newspaper and share the stories of their loved ones who have died from COVID-19, so we can celebrate their lives. To honor them, stay safe and mask up.

Mary Maher

Davenport

