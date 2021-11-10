Letter: Honoring those who served

As a U.S. Army retiree, I'm wearing my uniform on Veterans Day honoring all veterans who have sacrificed and died for our country's freedom, especially my family members, who had served. My great-grandfather, from Wisconsin, 1st Lt. Ed Farley, who fought in the Civil War on the Union side during the entire Civil War, with the 3rd U.S. Cavalry; my grandfather, Dr. James C. Langdon MD, who fought in World War l as a corporal with Company A, 304th Battalion Tank Corps; and also my father, Ed Langdon, who served in World War II, and those veterans who served with me in the Vietnam War.
Tony Langdon
Moline