To my fellow boomers who believe Pete Buttigieg is just too inexperienced to be president, consider that he has experienced more in his 37 years than most of us will experience in our lifetimes.
To those who worry about the nation and world we might be leaving our children and grandchildren, consider that Mayor Pete is standing tall with our children, walking side-by-side into that future.
To those who seek a president with character, his honesty and courage is evident in his presidential run as an openly gay man.
America has lost its international standing as a champion of human rights and respect for all people during the past three years. Electing Pete Buttigieg our president would bring hope to a weary nation and a world hungry for moral leadership.
Charles Collins
Bettendorf