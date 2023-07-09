Even though the conclusions and facts of the editorial letter, “Climate change is the elephant in the room,” are wrong, the writer does acknowledge climate change is happening.

All scientific research on climate since Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius in 1896 first warned of fossil fuels’ negative impact on the environment, has proven true. All Earth’s inhabitants are now suffering from the results of climate change — severe floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and air pollution. The phenomenal speed of the planet’s warming is also causing melting glaciers, warming oceans, increase in the number of endangered species and conflicts over water and other resources. These events, however, are not convincing deniers of the urgent need to change from a fossil driven economy to a renewable and “energy independent” economy.

Trust that the grandchildren and descendants of those who deny fossil fuels are the cause of climate change, will suffer cataclysmic climate events just like everyone else of their generation. Believe that future generations’ attitudes toward past generations, those who denied the cause of climate change and failed to act in the interest of all Earth’s inhabitants, will be negative.

Hope that future generations will be better stewards of the environment, and more caring of its inhabitants, then the present-day fossil fuel supporters.

Ida Weibel

Long Grove