Letter:Hope Kinzinger returns to public service

Mr. Mattachecks’s letter of Jan. 4th could also be applied to the state of Iowa not being interested in Democrats. That’s just politics.

States use gerrymandering to their preferred political benefit all the time and where Eugene a Democrat he would be just fine with the manner in which Illinois re-drew district boundaries.

I do, though, want to mention that Illinois eliminating the district Adam Kinzinger (R Kankakee) represented is most unfortunate. Kinzinger was a well balanced moderate voice of reason who represented Illinois and the country well. At some point in the future, I hope he returns to public service.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

