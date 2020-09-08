Letter: Hopeful winds of change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this season of intense political warfare, there is one point upon which we all agree as Americans: The importance of the 2020 election. Wherever we stand on parties and political issues, November 3rd is our shared focus. We are all involved here as we cautiously approach our terminus.

Every election is important, but this one is supreme. It will determine our nation's course for the next four years. America is truly at a crossroads. I just turned 70, and I cannot recall any election as volatile as this one. The Kennedy/Nixon warfare of 1960 was intense like a fire, but the eager anticipation for Biden vs. Trump is like a raging forest fire that is totally out of control.

I personally hope to see major changes taking place. These last four years have been basically a nightmare. What has brewed in America's White House has been chaos at best on issues both foreign and domestic; the very thought of four more years under the sitting administration is alarming to me.

Under this current regime of failures, I truly look forward to November 3rd. It's time for the train wreck to end and to reset our nation back on a right track. I see that track being laid by Biden/Harris. They have my full support. They wouldn't be perfect, but they would be a welcomed breath of fresh air.