As I sit in the comfort of my living room high on the hill in northwest Davenport, I am reminded of the historic flood of 1993. As the manager of the Muscatine-Louisa American Red Cross, I was "deeply" involved in flood preparation and recovery from April until early July of that year. The river came within six feet of our office door and could only be accessed from the north side of the building.
I guess Pogo was right, "we have met the enemy and he is us." There is no easy solution to flood control from either the financial or aesthetic point view. Controlling the river is a very expensive and perhaps a contradiction of terms.
My wishes for a speedy recovery to all of those affected by the river as well as kudos to all of the volunteers and city and county employers who are working so diligently to keep us safe.
Rob Fiedler
Davenport