Letter: Hoping First Tee boosts Emeis

On June 16, I was privileged to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the new First Tee clubhouse/meeting facility at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island. I congratulate the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for their support of such a needed facility. As a longtime educator, I can attest to the incredible need for programs such as First Tee, especially for the most needy of our children.

I have been a Board member of the First Tee Program for many years. As the pictures were being taken and the TV cameras were rolling, I could not help reflecting, "Why not Emeis Golf Course?"

I've played golf at Emeis since it opened in the early 1960s. At that time it was considered one of the best, if not the best, public golf courses in the state of Iowa. Not so today. It's still a good course, and I still love to play there, but the clubhouse (if you wish to refer to it as such) is not adequate. Yes, maintenance has been provided, but available buildings are not adequate for a contemporary golf facility. Hopefully, with the addition of the First Tee Program, the need for the necessary improvements to contemporize Emeis Golf Course will be recognized and undertaken.

Tom Sunderbruch, PhD

Bettendorf

