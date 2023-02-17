I wish to thank Todd Thompson for conspiring with my family for celebrating my 90th birthday. Todd arranged courtside seating for my family and gave me the opportunity to meet the Moline High School coach and team. I take this opportunity to observe the similarities between this team and the 1949-50 team, where we had Al Shipley as an outstanding ball-handler and Kenny Moore as an excellent center. I believe we won 2nd place at state, and I’m hoping we can top that with this year’s team.