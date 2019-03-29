National Volunteer Recognition Day is April 20, but every day is volunteer recognition day in Genesis Hospice Services.
Many Genesis hospice patients are served by specially trained volunteers as part of a comprehensive team of providers.
Hospice volunteers brighten the lives of local people with serious illnesses by making companionship visits in patients’ homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They offer a listening ear, a kind word, pet therapy, a prayer.
In 2018, volunteers at Genesis Hospice logged a phenomenal 3,477 hours of service.
At the Hospice House, volunteers work tirelessly in our kitchen and laundry. They provide fresh flowers, they read to patients, sit with them and hold their hands. They help with office work and tend to plants. They provide whatever is needed, whenever it is needed.
Volunteers who are military veterans assist in the "We honor Veterans" hospice program to honor veterans for their service at the end of life.
Gilda Radner once said, "There are those that open their hearts to others, who never think twice about giving of themselves. They are wonderful people who make all the difference in our lives."
This is the perfect description of our volunteers.
On this special day to recognize volunteers, we want to say thank you to all of the volunteers.
We could not do all that we do without our wonderful hospice volunteers.
Tamee Stone RN & Amy Bahnsen
Volunteer Coordinators
Genesis Hospice