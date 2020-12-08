Letter: Hospitals need help

The men and women who work in hospitals right now need more appreciation for their jobs. As the spread of COVID-19 increases, many hospitals become crowded quickly. These hospitals are turning to people not specialized in the fields that they need, but with numbers rising, they have minimal options. We hear about COVID-19 cases every day but do not realize how many people are in the hospital due to it. We also do not realize how many people are working in hospitals to help those patients.

People continuously don’t wear masks because COVID-19 does not affect them, but in reality, it affects every single person in this city, in this state and in this country. I wear my mask to protect myself, but most of all, to protect the people around me. As a community, we should be able to recognize that wearing a mask in public is showing respect to the people around you. Some people are dying, yet some people do not care. We’re supposed to be the United States, yet there is no unity when it comes to the simplicity of wearing a mask as a courtesy to others. Cases can only rise if we do nothing to stop them.