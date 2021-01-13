 Skip to main content
Letter: Hostages
Letter: Hostages

From the moment the Secret Service hustled Mike Pence and Kamala Harris into "undisclosed locations," it was a hostage crisis.

Five hundred thirty-plus elected American officials were at risk, as terrorists smashed locked doors.

Not one of them stayed on the floor, confident in the good intentions of the invaders. Neither Ted Cruz nor Josh Hawley, nor Louie Gohmert nor Lindsey Graham, nor Kevin McCarthy nor Mariannette Miller-Meeks said, "Oh, these are nice people, they're friends of mine. Let me talk with them."

After the building was declared cleared, ordinary congressional service resumed. Over 120 of the recently un-barricaded legislators declared their support for the same inflammatory lies that had inspired the riot.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has paid the price for their months of shameless political grandstanding and intentional deceit.

Tossing a match on the radical rally Wednesday, featured speaker Rep. Mo Brooks was right about just one thing: it is time for true patriots to take down names.

Begin with his.

Pamela S. Bailey

Milan

