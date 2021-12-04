Letter: Hostile to education

There should be no surprise about a teacher shortage. First we had "No Child Left Behind," forcing teachers to teach to a testing regime rather than educate their students according to the needs of the students. Then we had state legislation that treated teachers as avaricious individuals who had to be economically restrained and their voices muffled about working conditions and benefits. Under that legislation, police were valued higher, as they were allowed more of a voice than teachers, demoting the importance of education.
School budgets, from pre-K to higher education, have not kept up with either educator’s salaries or education materials and technical equipment. The lag in technology was particularly evident during the pandemic. Now we have legislation that prevents teachers from presenting an honest view our society, its history and its functioning.
The nation, and particularly Iowa, has been increasingly hostile to education. Enrollments in teaching curricula are down, but then, why would any sensible person pursue a career in which they know they will be under-paid, without respect, and whose performance is limited by legislation in what and how they teach?
Glenn Leach
Davenport