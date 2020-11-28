Letter: Hostis publicus

Legend has it that Nero, who was referred to by the Roman Senate as the "hostis publicus", fiddled while Rome burned. Unfortunately, our own hostis publicus has modified that legend by playing golf while our citizens are dying at a record pace by a virus he’s totally ignoring; he's also done little to promote the advice of the professionally-trained medical experts.

He’s brainwashed the minds of millions of Americans to listen to his distorted reality of this deadly pandemic rather than to those who are trained to protect the health of all Americans.

In addition, our own hostis publicus continues to attack the truth about how to protect ourselves and that anything published in the media is "fake" news.

Finally, our own hostis publicus is now fomenting false propaganda that his recent election loss was based on a rigged election. He’s telling his misinformed followers that there was widespread voter fraud, despite all evidence to the contrary. Not a single secretary of state, attorney general or election commissioner (Republican or Democrat) has found widespread voter fraud. The bottom line is that our own hostis publicus is a poor loser.