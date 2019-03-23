Courageous politicians, not lemmings and chameleons, are essential to our Republic. John F. Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize winning book "Profiles in Courage" chronicles politicians who placed principle before popularity and electoral success. One of the men was the uniquely accomplished and colorful Sam Houston (1793-1863).
As a teenager Houston lived with and was adopted by the Cherokees. He served under General Andrew Jackson, his mentor, and was severely wounded in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. Houston was a soldier, teacher, lawyer, actor, congressman, governor of Tennessee, hero of the Battle of San Jacinto which won Texas' independence from Mexico, president of sovereign Texas, United States senator for Texas, and governor of Texas.
Houston sacrificed his immense popularity and Senate re-election when he opposed the extension of slavery into new territories, and he forfeited his later governorship by refusing to pledge allegiance to the Confederacy. He said his loyalty was to Texas and the Union.
If Sam Houston were a Texas senator running for re-election in 2016, I doubt he would have campaigned with a president who had previously insulted him, his wife and father. He fought duels and beat an Ohio congressman senseless for less. Houston had personal failings but he chose moral courage and the right side of history. Sam Houston's statues are not being removed. The city is proudly named.
How will today's lap-dog politicians who defer to a narcissistic scoundrel be remembered?
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf