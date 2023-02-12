About Those Documents … .

In the Feb. 5 Argus, a letter from Craig Sleaford ‘Jan.6 remains foremost in many Americans’ minds’ caught my eye. In it was the statement: “False equivalency of the Trump and Biden classified documents investigations.”

First, when I hear terms like "false equivalency," I get out my liberal-English dictionary. The translation is ‘Yeah, our person did something wrong, too, but, but Trump! January 6th!’

Second, how about NO ONE have any unauthorized classified documents in their possession!

18 U.S. Code 1924 is clear: “Whoever, being an officer, employee, contractor, or consultant of the United States, and, by virtue of his office, employment, position, or contract, becomes possessed of documents or materials containing classified information of the United States, knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.”

I’m sure most people who were in the military or did any sensitive work for the government were taught what the consequences were for having, losing, or releasing classified information they were entrusted with, and are probably equally annoyed with Messrs. Trump, Biden, and Pence (and probably every other living president and vice-president, until proven otherwise). Most of us would be in jail for having classified material in a safe at our house, in a box in our garage, or lining the birdcage. Don’t take it when you leave. Problem solved!

John Crist

Rock Island