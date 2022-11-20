Letter: How big is Rock Island's bargain buy?

Is the city of Rock Island setting themselves up for another boondoggle like they did trying to get Walmart to build a store on 11th Street in Rock Island. Walmart usually builds stores in growing communities on the outskirts of town. That would never apply to 11th St. in Rock Island.

Now Rock Island is acquiring 538 acres of mostly prime wetland and marsh from Riverstone Group. At a cost of only $1, that would seem like a bargain. However, the costs to the citizens of Rock Island are only beginning. First Rock Island County will no longer get real estate taxes from Riverstone on those 538 acres. The next step for Rock Island is to hire consultants to tell them what they "may" be able to do with the land. Then you have to hire people to do environmental studies, and studies for endangered species, plus a number of soil tests. They also mentioned filling in some of the wetland. That may be illegal. Most of the land is barely above water table. Then there are the feasibility studies, and who knows how many permits will be needed.