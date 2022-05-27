Letter: How can religious people be pro-choice?

Joe Biden professes that he is a pro-abortion, devout Catholic. He claims, “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically included — that the existence of a human life and being is a question.” This statement is a lie. The Roman Catholic Church says life does begin at conception and “abortion is the termination of unborn human life and that is a heinous sin.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also a Democrat, is a Protestant pastor whose voting record is 100% pro-choice. Tony Dungy, former NFL coach and pro-life, takes Sen. Warnock to task. “I’m talking to the Christian pastor who professes to follow the Bible but thinks we’re free to choose when to end another person’s life.”

What about the Catholic and Protestant parishioner who claims to be a follower of the teachings of their religions but votes Democrat? Aren’t they in the same boat: professing to be followers of Jesus but acknowledging killing unborns is OK?

So regardless of your religious beliefs, whether you’re Joe Biden, Pastor Warnock, or a Protestant or Catholic Church attendee, can you be a child of God and an advocate of aborting babies?

Jim Robinson

LeClaire

