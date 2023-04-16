What do you say?

My college roommate from back in Kentucky asked for advice about what to say to his 7-year-old grandson. On Monday morning, young Henry and his friend were dropped off at school by the friend’s dad, Mr. Barrick, who also was their little league basketball coach. A short time later, Josh Barrick, a senior vice president at Old National Bank in Louisville, was killed by bullets from an AR-15 assault rifle. My old roommate is at a loss for words. So am I.

I don’t think Henry cares about an expanded interpretation of the Second Amendment. I don’t think comments about “thoughts and prayers” or mental illness are much comfort. Like his parents, family, friends, and entire community, he is shocked at what happened and wants to know why. Henry doesn’t understand that someone with mental health problems can easily purchase a weapon of war to settle his grievances.

He doesn’t understand that our elected representatives might have prevented this and other tragedies had they instituted background checks and banned assault weapons. He doesn’t understand the influence of political contributions from the NRA and the gun lobby. He only knows that his basketball coach is gone, and his good friend is “not going to have a dad.”

My old roommate has a question for Kentucky Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. I have the same question for all our legislators. When someone like 7-year-old Henry asks why, what do you say?

Thomas Cook

Iowa City