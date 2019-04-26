What a relief to know that the Mueller report finally came out. We don’t have it all, but what we do have is damning. All the things we had feared, were true: significant Russian interference with the U.S. presidential election, secret meetings between the Trump staff and the Russians, obstruction of justice (which were only hampered by people refusing to carry them out) and comments meant to intimidate and coerce investigations. It was all true and carefully documented. Our republic, our democracy was compromised, sold out by this caricature of a sleazy mob boss.
Boy, is he gonna get it now. It’s all out in the open, proof and more proof, caught red-handed. The proverbial boom will be lowered. The truth has been told.
Wait. What?
Although the behavior is unethical and immoral, it is not specifically illegal? Why not? The football of justice must to be passed to Congress (a body, that couldn’t tie its shoelaces with out shutting down the government?) The Justice Department that can’t mete out justice?
How is this possible?
I suppose we should be used to this now, as we continue on our journey with the circus sideshow that has become American politics. We need to do what we can to demand justice for those who would undermine our elections, especially against foreign enemies. How does this need to be said?
Jane B. Cranston
North Liberty