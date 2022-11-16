Letter: How long does LeClaire need to improve safety?

As many people have found out, LeClaire has a speed trap camera on I-80 two-tenths of one mile beyond the Iowa side of the bridge. We are told that the camera is there to “monitor/improve safety conditions”. With the camera only two-tenths of a mile on a straight away off the end of the bridge, what possible safety issue are they looking for? Also, how long do they need to analyze the data? The camera has been there now “monitoring safety” for many months if not a couple of years.

LeClaire also has a speed camera on Highway 67. I can fully understand the reason for this camera as it is important for people to slow down as they are coming into the city of LeClaire. The camera on I-80, however, seems to have only one purpose. That purpose is to collect speeding fines to put into the city coffers of LeClaire. I understand that the city has collected a few million dollars in fines.

When it comes to out-of-town visitors either going east or west, what a wonderful way to be greeted either coming into or leaving Iowa going to Illinois. The city of LeClaire depends upon tourism for many of the businesses in their downtown area. Wouldn’t you think the city of LeClaire would rather be a goodwill ambassador rather than leave a very bad taste in the mouth of travelers.

Steve Hamilton

Bettendorf