Letter: How many more children must die?

How many people, especially children, must be sacrificed before our current gun laws are changed? Assault weapons are not inherently evil, but sadly, a handful of the owners are.

I worked in security for over 20 years, and one of the most important aspects is securing the building or school. Admittedly an entry door was left propped open at Uvalde.

Breaking and entering is always possible but is louder and draws a lot more attention. Locks are on doors to keep people out. Not to keep people in!

Mike Harris

Colona

