In a recent letter (Dec. 7), Jim Uribe of Rock Island recommended that we "vote against socialists at all levels." Really? You would prefer President Trump’s plutocracy?
Socialism in the United States is of the Democratic variety, but Fox "News" and their "conservative" ilk never mention that qualifier. Roads, parks, police, schools, and infrastructure are all examples of Democratic Socialism. We all agree they are necessary and we all pay for them. Conversely, capitalists would like everything to be for-profit, despite the fact that for-profit schools, prisons, and health care systems have proven to be more expensive and less effective.
Three people, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet now have the same amount of wealth as half of the population of the United States, and their tax burden is minuscule. How much is enough, Mr. Uribe?
Our schools and infrastructure are suffering, children go hungry, and nowhere in the United States is there an apartment that a forty-hour, minimum wage worker can afford. Capitalists complain about their taxes going to "entitlement programs," yet ignore the fact that capitalist companies such as Wal-Mart fail to pay their employees enough to live on, requiring them to seek such programs.
In effect, welfare programs are subsidizing the Walton family, all of whom are billionaires. Again, how much is enough? "To whom much is given, much is required," Luke 12:48.
Wayne Sapp
Walcott