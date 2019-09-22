The current political climate foments hate, exclusion, discrimination, divisiveness, narcissism and inequality, just to name a few bad outcomes. It seems as if politicians are concerned with issues that lead to discord rather than agreement.
At the state level, it's about legalizing fireworks, expanding gun ownership and hamstringing education. (If teachers all called in sick for a few days, that would garner some attention.)
We should be addressing issues such as improving infrastructure, improving our tax base by not cow-towing to large corporations with tax breaks and reduced taxes and putting some teeth into distracted driving laws. I don't feel safe riding my bicycle alone, and I had a friend who was killed while riding her bike by someone who was texting.
At the federal level we should address climate change rather than tearing down laws that have been implemented to reverse the effects, make higher education available to all and confront the insatiable desire to shoot someone not like us.
America was a great country long before our current president, and it will continue to be so long after he is gone. One cannot govern through Twitter. We need common sense and compassionate leadership to be the rule rather than the exception.
You have free articles remaining.
It is unconscionable that many business leaders are only concerned about their bottom line; they could care less about much else. They are no better than our president.
As Forrest Gump stated, "Mama said you can only have so much money." How much is enough?
Tim Armstrong
Muscatine