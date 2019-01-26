Look at me, I am big and tough. I shut down the government.
No, you are a jellyfish unable to make a decision until you find out what Rush Limbaugh, Anne Coulter and their cohorts at Fox News think and believe.
There are four options to get your wall built.
Option one is for all your rabid supporters to take their hammers, nails and whatever and build the wall free-enterprise.
Option two, as someone else suggested, is for those rabid supporters to donate money for a wall.
Option three would be instead of bailing out farmers due to your tariffs on China, build the wall.
The fourth option, if you had any guts, would be to really shutdown the government, including the military, for two weeks and you would have enough money to build the wall on the Mexican border, one on the Canadian border, the Atlantic seaboard and Pacific coast.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport