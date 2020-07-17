Letter: How to control COVID-19

I just read Toby Dickens’ July 9 letter to the editor ('Politicians shouldn’t force masks') and was amazed that he thinks everyone should get to make their own choice whether to wear a mask, and by extension I’m sure, whether to engage in social distancing.
The facts are that masks and social distancing are the only currently effective means of controlling COVID-19. If there had been even a shred of leadership and knowledge at the presidential level, those controls would have been established months ago and nationwide. Your "rights" and "choosing what’s right for yourself" in the COVID-19 fight wouldn’t even be a matter of discussion. And now, you apparently believe the way to fix the COVID-19 thing is for everyone to do what they want because the people of the county are smart enough to handle the situation. That’s pretty much what the federal government has declared for the nation, and look how well that’s working. The U.S. looks like a bumbling fool when compared with most of the rest of the world.
Here are the facts: Masks are worn to keep the infected from transmitting the coronavirus to the uninfected. But since basically none of us know whether we’re infected or not, we all should be wearing masks. Same basic plan for social distancing; who knows who is infected? Bottom line: Get your mask on and social distance. No one’s "choices" and "what’s right for yourself" count for anything while COVID-19 is winning.
Jim Humphrey
Geneseo
