Letter: How to control COVID-19

The facts are that masks and social distancing are the only currently effective means of controlling COVID-19. If there had been even a shred of leadership and knowledge at the presidential level, those controls would have been established months ago and nationwide. Your "rights" and "choosing what’s right for yourself" in the COVID-19 fight wouldn’t even be a matter of discussion. And now, you apparently believe the way to fix the COVID-19 thing is for everyone to do what they want because the people of the county are smart enough to handle the situation. That’s pretty much what the federal government has declared for the nation, and look how well that’s working. The U.S. looks like a bumbling fool when compared with most of the rest of the world.