Letter: How to curb global warming

A burning statement that roars inside my mind is that a quarter of Iowa’s greenhouse gas emissions come from vehicular transport. Whether it is by bus, car or semi-truck, a massive portion of CO2 emissions could be prevented by modifying not only the vehicles that are driven, but the roads themselves.
The time has been long gone since we needed the introduction of zero-carbon emission transport and easier travel by bike and sidewalk. With these improvements, local communities will see improved health as we begin to help curb global warming.
Jacob Stichter
Durant
