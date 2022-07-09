Letter: How to cure inflation

The greatest tool to cure inflation is settling the proxy war in Ukraine and stopping plotting China's demise. Ukraine is a mere distraction because, as John Mearsheimer declares, the US hasn't strategic interest in Ukraine except to harass Russia. However, Russia is like Atalanta's Golden Apple to Biden — a distraction unable to be resisted. Russia is a holdover from the Cold War that must be democratized, its oil and gas privatized and a neoliberal government to replace Putin's oligopoly to celebrate Fujiyama's End of History.

Biden, like Trump, is too fond of weaponizing sanctions. The first thing to do for cure is to drop the tariffs and sanctions on friends and foes alike because globalism has created a one world atmosphere. Tariffs and sanctions on China and Russia (causes famine) and is causal of present world inflation.

For those of a certain belief, sanctions were mainly causal for Mr. Biden's predecessor being ejected from office because of the long-list of countries being sanctioned. They couldn't metaphorically buy bread or do commerce if they were marked on the sanction list and their trade goods faced tariffs that the American people actually paid; Trump bragged about the Treasury coffers filled with cash from tariffs wrenched from Americans.

Tariffs and sanctions, unlike Hoover's, are ammunition for revolution because we were/are so disunited via white nationalists under Trump; economic inequality; racism comes before patriotism, and enshrinement of the AR-15; propagandized hatred against Russia, coupled with inflation disunites the US into internecine civil war.

Mary Gravitt

Iowa City