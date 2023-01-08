 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: How to destroy America in 11 steps

Letters logo

To destroy America, here is how I would proceed. Sound familiar?

1) Surrender America's energy independence so once again she can be dependent upon tyrants and assure the Russians domination of the fuel market.

2) Print trillions in new currency to lower the value of the dollar to a level unsustainable against inflation. This will necessitate another payout, increasing government dependency.

3) Eliminate U.S. boundaries to destroy any sovereignty America enjoys.

4) Destroy public trust in our elections by proclaiming any restrictions on voting as egregious rather than responsible.

5) Redefine crime so it eliminates the right of personal property and justifies the illegal acts by “those in need.”

6) Identify individuals by superficial appearance, so “right vs. wrong” is is disguised as “racism.”

People are also reading…

7) Shame America in the eyes of the world by abandoning her allies, leaving them in the hands of terrorists. Donate to these same terrorists the most strategic airbase in the world.

8) Order Silicon Valley to silence any opposition to government.

9) Identify half the country's population as dangerous to “democracy.” This will ensure the other half can destroy freedom blamelessly.

10) Never mention the source of the COVID-19 virus. Never blame the Chinese for the release of SARS-COVID-19. Prevent investigation of U.S. government scientists' complicity in the gain of function process that led to the virus development.

11) Drain the U.S. strategist petroleum reserve to cover for the market shortage caused by pipeline closures and reduced oil and gas leases.

Robert Stickling

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News