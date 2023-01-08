Letter: How to destroy America in 11 steps

To destroy America, here is how I would proceed. Sound familiar?

1) Surrender America's energy independence so once again she can be dependent upon tyrants and assure the Russians domination of the fuel market.

2) Print trillions in new currency to lower the value of the dollar to a level unsustainable against inflation. This will necessitate another payout, increasing government dependency.

3) Eliminate U.S. boundaries to destroy any sovereignty America enjoys.

4) Destroy public trust in our elections by proclaiming any restrictions on voting as egregious rather than responsible.

5) Redefine crime so it eliminates the right of personal property and justifies the illegal acts by “those in need.”

6) Identify individuals by superficial appearance, so “right vs. wrong” is is disguised as “racism.”

7) Shame America in the eyes of the world by abandoning her allies, leaving them in the hands of terrorists. Donate to these same terrorists the most strategic airbase in the world.

8) Order Silicon Valley to silence any opposition to government.

9) Identify half the country's population as dangerous to “democracy.” This will ensure the other half can destroy freedom blamelessly.

10) Never mention the source of the COVID-19 virus. Never blame the Chinese for the release of SARS-COVID-19. Prevent investigation of U.S. government scientists' complicity in the gain of function process that led to the virus development.

11) Drain the U.S. strategist petroleum reserve to cover for the market shortage caused by pipeline closures and reduced oil and gas leases.

Robert Stickling

Blue Grass