Letter: How to fix Manchin vote?

Here's an open letter to Rock Island resident Linda Larson, pertaining to her well-written letter to the editor on Dec. 29, "Manchin's desertion." (Ms. Larson denounced the Democratic West Virginia Senator for being the only one among Democrats and Independents to oppose the Build Back Better bill, keeping it from passing.)

Hi, Linda. I was right with you throughout your letter, until I tripped over the last sentence, "Let's fix it." I'm assuming that "it" refers to Manchin's "terrible decision."

Being solution-oriented like you are, I must ask: What are we, in Rock Island, supposed to do about this situation? After all, our state's two senators were for the bill. Should we send Manchin "hate" mail? Should we write to our senators, asking them to urge Manchin to change his mind? Both of these tactics have been tried, with little luck.

Or, did you mean that the state of Illinois should finance the programs that are now omitted by the non-passage of BBB? If so, I'd gladly pay my share of extra state taxes for such programs.

If you were really writing to voters from Iowa, whose senators were against the bill, you might want to urge such voters to write to their senators.