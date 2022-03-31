 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: How to help Ukrainians

Letters logo

On Monday, March 28, I read the column, "A rescue mission for Ukraine." I agree with John Donald O'Shea that more than prayer is needed as the response to this outrageous situation. However, I respectfully disagree that a multi-faith, large-scale response from the Quad Cities needs to be organized.

The opportunity to be materially supportive already exists. As a retired clergy-person, I was aware that my denomination has developed a special offering for Ukrainian relief. I used Google to learn that we are not alone. Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Adventists, Mormons, the Salvation Army, etc., are all raising relief funds for Ukrainians; and the Islamic Relief and World Jewish Relief are doing this, too. Many of these organizations absorb the administrative costs, which allows 100% of each donation to reach those in need. They also have connections to assure that help is received by the intended recipients.

The religious leaders of the Quad Cities should increase awareness among their members and encourage them to support the Ukrainian relief efforts of their organizations.

People are also reading…

Robert C Hamilton

Davenport

United Church of Christ clergy (retired)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Costly fraud

Letter: Costly fraud

I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the economic lesson when he was supposed to be asking questions of the Supreme Court no…

Letter: Don't be hogs

Letter: Don't be hogs

Thank you for yet another editorial of practical excellence by Scott Reeder — "Staying ahead of inflation," March 23. His two main suggestions…

Letter: Bad actors

Letter: Bad actors

The Republicans among us must be so proud of the performance of their standard bearers in the U.S. Senate for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Su…

Letter: Remember

Letter: Remember

March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Day. Please remember those who served in that conflict, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those still m…

Letter: Truth matters

Letter: Truth matters

I read with interest Dan Ebener’s letter published on March 22. While many of the points he makes are completely valid, he has failed to recog…

Letter: Reverse the cuts

Letter: Reverse the cuts

As communities across Illinois look to rebound from the mass disruption caused by the pandemic, Illinois lawmakers can give us a boost by reve…

Letter: Think independently

Letter: Think independently

Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to…

Letter: Tax cuts help all

Letter: Tax cuts help all

I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.

Letter: War on the poor

Letter: War on the poor

The GOP may flip-flop on civil rights. They may bash protests one year but ride in "freedom" convoys the next. But on one thing they remain co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News