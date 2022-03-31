Letter: How to help Ukrainians

On Monday, March 28, I read the column, "A rescue mission for Ukraine." I agree with John Donald O'Shea that more than prayer is needed as the response to this outrageous situation. However, I respectfully disagree that a multi-faith, large-scale response from the Quad Cities needs to be organized.

The opportunity to be materially supportive already exists. As a retired clergy-person, I was aware that my denomination has developed a special offering for Ukrainian relief. I used Google to learn that we are not alone. Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Adventists, Mormons, the Salvation Army, etc., are all raising relief funds for Ukrainians; and the Islamic Relief and World Jewish Relief are doing this, too. Many of these organizations absorb the administrative costs, which allows 100% of each donation to reach those in need. They also have connections to assure that help is received by the intended recipients.