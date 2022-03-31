Letter: How to help Ukrainians

On Monday, March 28, I read the column, "A rescue mission for Ukraine." I agree with John Donald O'Shea that more than prayer is needed as the response to this outrageous situation. However, I respectfully disagree that a multi-faith, large-scale response from the Quad Cities needs to be organized.
The opportunity to be materially supportive already exists. As a retired clergy-person, I was aware that my denomination has developed a special offering for Ukrainian relief. I used Google to learn that we are not alone. Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Adventists, Mormons, the Salvation Army, etc., are all raising relief funds for Ukrainians; and the Islamic Relief and World Jewish Relief are doing this, too. Many of these organizations absorb the administrative costs, which allows 100% of each donation to reach those in need. They also have connections to assure that help is received by the intended recipients.
The religious leaders of the Quad Cities should increase awareness among their members and encourage them to support the Ukrainian relief efforts of their organizations.
People are also reading…
Robert C Hamilton
Davenport
United Church of Christ clergy (retired)